2020 McLaren GT hopes lightning strikes twice

The latest trend for manufacturers of fun, fast or luxurious cars is to branch out and expand into the highly lucrative SUV market.
But not at McLaren.
Instead, the men and women in charge of McLaren Automotive have decided that what their customers want, in addition to their lineup of street- and track-focused supercars, is a grand tourer -- a true McLaren GT.
McLaren has dabbled in GTs before.
The 570GT was a supercar with some token of practicality and the older Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren was a fever dream of a bygone era.
Yet the automaker calls the aptly named McLaren GT is its first proper grand tourer.
While McLaren had initially set its sights on challenging manufacturers such as Ferrari and Lamborghini with its supercars, the GT takes aim at fellow Brits Aston Martin and Bentley.
As a grand tourer the McLaren GT delivers on practicality, handling, performance and comfort in a way that really surprises.
If McLaren can do to the GT market what it has done to the supercar sector, then the competition needs to pay attention.
