2020 Ford Mustang: Turbo never looked so good

  2020 Ford Mustang HPP

The small 2.3-liter turbocharged engine in the Ford Mustang gets a new High Performance Package option for 2020.

The Focus RS-sourced 2.3-liter engine gets a bigger turbocharger, producing 332 horsepower, compared with the 310 horses of the base Mustang.

Torque remains the same at 350 pound-feet.

Also included in the HPP are a 3.55 limited-slip differential, Pirelli P Zero tires, strut tower bracing and larger front brakes.

Inside drivers get two new gauges, one for oil pressure and one for turbo boost.

A chassis-numbered plaque on the dashboard lets drivers know just when their baby was born.

An optional handling pack on top of the HPP upgrades is available with a larger sway bar, Torsen limited-slip differential, MagneRide dampers and sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa 4 tires.

The Mustang gets some fun features like Line Lock for the best smoky burnouts, as well as a suite of track apps like lap and acceleration timers, a brake performance meter and launch control.

The 2020 Ford Mustang starts right around $27,000, and this convertible test car with the High Performance Package comes in at $40,260, including $1,095 for destination.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Ford Mustang with the High Performance Package.

