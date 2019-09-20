2020 Ford Mustang: Turbo never looked so good

The small 2.3-liter turbocharged engine in the Ford Mustang gets a new High Performance Package option for 2020.
The Focus RS-sourced 2.3-liter engine gets a bigger turbocharger, producing 332 horsepower, compared with the 310 horses of the base Mustang.
Torque remains the same at 350 pound-feet.
Also included in the HPP are a 3.55 limited-slip differential, Pirelli P Zero tires, strut tower bracing and larger front brakes.
Inside drivers get two new gauges, one for oil pressure and one for turbo boost.
A chassis-numbered plaque on the dashboard lets drivers know just when their baby was born.
An optional handling pack on top of the HPP upgrades is available with a larger sway bar, Torsen limited-slip differential, MagneRide dampers and sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa 4 tires.
The Mustang gets some fun features like Line Lock for the best smoky burnouts, as well as a suite of track apps like lap and acceleration timers, a brake performance meter and launch control.
The 2020 Ford Mustang starts right around $27,000, and this convertible test car with the High Performance Package comes in at $40,260, including $1,095 for destination.
