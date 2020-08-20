32 outdoor security cameras that take home security seriously

All cameras, all the time

The outdoor security camera market isn't the same as it used to be.

Rather than trying to decide among a ton of identical-looking standard-definition devices, today's DIY market is flooded with a wide variety of high-definition outdoor-rated models.

Some have to be hardwired to an existing doorbell or light fixture. Others rely on batteries. Some have optional cellular backup and others still come with a unique assortment of accessories so you can find the perfect install spot for your home.

Read on to discover the wide world of outdoor home security.

Note, CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.