32 outdoor security cameras that take home security seriously

All cameras, all the time

The outdoor security camera market isn't the same as it used to be.

Rather than trying to decide among a ton of identical-looking standard-definition devices, today's DIY market is flooded with a wide variety of high-definition outdoor-rated models.

Some have to be hardwired to an existing doorbell or light fixture. Others rely on batteries. Some have optional cellular backup and others still come with a unique assortment of accessories so you can find the perfect install spot for your home.

Read on to discover the wide world of outdoor home security.

Note, CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 33

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

The $130 Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera takes a lot of the good things about Arlo's Pro line of cameras and puts then in a more affordable device. The Essential cam's rechargeable battery isn't removable, though, so you'll need to bring the whole thing inside to charge it. 

$130 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
2
of 33

Arlo Go

The $450 US-only Arlo Go is an outdoor security camera with cellular backup via AT&T's 3G and LTE wireless networks. Here's an overview of its key specs and features:

  • HD resolution: Arlo Go has 720p 24-7 high-definition live streaming
  • Alerts -- when Arlo Go detects either motion or sound, you should get an alert or an email
  • Battery-powered: Like Arlo Pro, Arlo Go uses rechargeable batteries
  • Two-way talk: A built-in mic and speaker should let app users intercom with anyone near the camera
  • Cloud storage: Arlo saves seven days of event-based clips for free (other options are available for a fee)
  • Local storage: An included microSD card slot allows for backup recording
  • Night vision: Even in low-light conditions, you should still be able to monitor clearly

At the current exchange rate, $450 converts to roughly £335 and AU$590.

$354 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 33

Arlo Pro 2

Standalone Arlo Pro 2 cameras cost $220 each. Two- and four-camera kits are sold with a base station for $480 and $800. 

Prices convert to roughly £170 and AU$280 for a single camera, £365/AU$615 for the two-camera kit and £610/AU$1,025 for the four-camera kit. 

Here's an overview of the Arlo Pro 2's specs:

  • 1080p high-definition live-streaming
  • Powered by rechargeable lithium ion battery or cable
  • Rated for indoor and/or outdoor use
  • 7-day free event-based cloud storage 
$180 at Abt Electronics
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 33

Arlo Pro 3

The $500 Arlo Pro 3 has a lot of the same features as the Arlo Ultra, but it has 2K resolution, a smaller 160-degree field of view and a USB port in the hub rather than a microSD card slot. 

The Pro 3 works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

$400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 33

Arlo Ultra

Here's an overview of the Arlo Ultra's specs:

  • 4K resolution
  • 180-degree field of view
  • Automatic zooming and tracking
  • Built-in 100-lumen LED spotlight
  • Color night vision via the LED spotlight
  • Built-in siren
  • Two microphones
  • Updated magnetic mount design
  • New magnetic charging cable
  • Redesigned base station
$287 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 33

August View Doorbell Camera

The August View Doorbell Camera lets you see who's at your front door in high-definition.

It also has two-way talk, push alerts, live streaming and integration with August's line of smart locks.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 33

Blink XT2

The Blink XT2 is a battery-powered outdoor camera. It runs on two AA lithium batteries, and Blink claims it can last for two years without replacing the batteries. 

The XT2 feature two-way talk and free cloud storage. It also works with Amazon Alexa. 

Read the article
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 33

Canary Flex

The Canary Flex is startup Canary's second retail product, the first being the indoor-only Canary Smart Home Security Device.

Unlike many of the outdoor-friendly cameras we've come across, Canary's Flex comes with an optional 4G LTE mount through a partnership with Verizon.

Available in the US first for $199, the team expects to offer its new DIY outdoor camera in the UK for £159 in early 2017.

$140 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 33

Ezviz DB1 Video Doorbell

The Ezviz DB1 Video Doorbell costs $200. It has a built-in microSD card for local storage that is supposed to support cards (not included) up to 128GB. It's also supposed to work with Alexa and Google Assistant. 

Read the article
Photo:Ezviz
10
of 33

Google Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest's $200/£150 outdoor camera is similar to its indoor model.

With 1080p high-definition live streaming, motion and sound detection, activity zones, IFTTT integration and integration with other Nest products via the related Android and iPhone app, this camera can do a lot.

You can do even more with a monthly subscription to the Nest Aware service, including Person Alerts. This feature shoots you a notification both when it thinks it sees a person and when it's sure it sees a person.

$162 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
11
of 33

Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

The $349 Nest Cam IQ Outdoor (roughly £260/AU$460, converted) has a lot of the same specs as the Nest Cam IQ Indoor:

  • 1080p HD live feed; 4K image sensor
  • 12x digital zoon
  • Night vision
  • Facial recognition - Person Alerts for free; Familiar Faces with a Nest Aware subscription
  • Motion detection
  • Included power adapter connects to an inside power outlet
$399 at HP
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
12
of 33

Google Nest Hello

The $229 Nest Hello doorbell is similar to the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and IQ Outdoor cameras. It offers person alerts, familiar face alerts (with a Nest Aware subscription) and HD live streaming. 

$229 at HP
Read Full Review
Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
13
of 33

Logitech Circle 2

Logitech's Circle 2 is actually two different indoor/outdoor cameras -- -- the $180/£169 wired Circle 2 (AU$235, converted) and the $200/£199 battery-powered Circle 2 (AU$260, converted). 

Here are some of the features both cameras offer:

  • 1080p high-definition live streaming 
  • Night vision
  • 180-degree field of view
  • Two-way talk
  • 24-hour free cloud storage
Read the article
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
14
of 33

Logitech Circle View

The $160 Logitech Circle View security camera only works with Apple HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video. There's no Logitech app; it's the Home app on your iOS device or nothing. 

$160 at Apple
Read Full Review
Photo:Logitech
15
of 33

Maximus Camera Floodlight

The $249 Maximus Camera Floodlight is a hardwired floodlight camera that replaces a traditional floodlight. The Maximus comes with two hours of free cloud storage, and it sent prompt motion alerts to my phone. 

Pay an optional monthly fee for access to person alerts and customizable motion detection zones.

$197 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
16
of 33

Maximus Smart Security Light

The Maximus Smart Security Light (formerly Kuna) is a seriously cool device. It's an outdoor light fixture with a built-in security camera hiding in its base. 

Of course, that means you'll have to uninstall an existing fixture to get the hardwired-only Maximus up and running, but it's a clever, discreet way to watch over your front or backyard in 720p high-definition.

Read Full Review
Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
17
of 33

Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera

Like the Welcome cam, Netatmo's Smart Outdoor Camera (formerly called the Netatmo Presence) has a facial-recognition feature. That means, it's supposed to be able to tell the difference between people and well, everything else.

It also works outside and offers zones, as well as 1080p resolution and a 100-degree field-of-view.

Netatmo introduced a Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren in May. It looks identical to the Smart Outdoor Camera but adds a built-in siren into the mix.  

$295 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
18
of 33

Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell

Netatmo's Smart Video Doorbell has the following features:

  • 1080p HD resolution
  • 160-degree lens
  • Infrared night vision
  • Speaker and microphone
  • Motion detection
  • Motion zones
  • Person detection
  • Built-in video storage
  • Apple HomeKit support
Read the article
Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
19
of 33

Remo+ DoorCam 2

Rather than relying on a power adapter or having to hardwire your smart buzzer, the Remo+ DoorCam 2 fits over your door instead. It costs $199 and is battery-powered.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 33

Remo+ RemoBell

The Remo+ RemoBell costs $199 (roughly £155 and AU$265 converted). This doorbell is powered by six AA batteries and offers 30-day event-based cloud storage for $3 per month.

$130 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
21
of 33

Remo+ RemoBell S

The Remo+ RemoBell S replaces an existing hardwired buzzer. It has HD live streaming, two-way talk and motion detection.

Read the article
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
22
of 33

Remo+ RemoBell W

Like the RemoBell S, the W model replaces a hardwired buzzer. It featuers HD live streaming, motion detection and two-way talk. 

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
23
of 33

Reolink Argus

The Reolink Argus costs $100. At the current exchange rate, $100 converts to roughly £75 and AU$125.

This indoor/outdoor security camera is relies on four CR123A batteries and comes with a microSD card slot for local storage.

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
24
of 33

Ring Floodlight Cam

The $249 (£195, AU$330 converted) Ring Floodlight Cam replaces an existing wired outdoor light fixture. The Floodlight Cam comes with two LEDs and an HD security camera with 1080p HD live streaming. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
25
of 33

Ring Peephole Cam

The $199 Ring Peephole Cam has all of the basic stuff you'd expect from a smart doorbell:

  • 1080p HD resolution
  • Motion detection
  • Microphone and speaker
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Night vision

But it's also designed to connect to a peephole, rather than on your doorframe. 

Read Full Review
Photo:Ring
26
of 33

Ring Spotlight Cam

The battery-powered $199 (£150/AU$260, converted) Ring Spotlight Cam has built-in LEDs, motion detection, 1080p HD live streaming and two-way talk. An optional solar-powered model is available for $229 (£170/AU$300, converted). 

$200 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
27
of 33

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In

Ring has a new Stick Up Cam, the $100 Stick Up Cam Plug-In. This model has to be connected to its power adapter to work, but there's also a battery-powered version of this camera. 

The camera was easy to install and the app is simple to navigate, but Ring still charges an optional, but arguably necessary, monthly fee for access to a database of saved motion-related video clips.  

Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
28
of 33

Ring Video Doorbell (second-generation)

Ring was one of the first startups to offer a DIY smart doorbell.

Its second-gen Video Doorbell, available in the US for $100 has a rechargeable battery. The rechargeable battery isn't removable, though, so you'll have to remove the whole doorbell whenever it needs to charge. 

You can also hardwire it for continuous power.

$100 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
29
of 33

Ring Video Doorbell 2

The $199/£155/AU$299 Ring Video Doorbell 2 can either be hardwired or you can use the removable, rechargeable battery. It has 1,920x1,080p HD resolution, a 160-degree field of view and optional 60-day storage for $3 per month. This model works with Amazon's Alexa, IFTTT and Wink. 

$85 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
30
of 33

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Ring's $250 Video Doorbell Pro has a much thinner design than the company's first generation of Wi-Fi buzzers.

The Video Doorbell Pro has 1080p high-definition resolution, interchangeable face plates and motion detection zones.

It also has to be hard-wired, so reconsider this model if you don't want to bother with a wired doorbell. $250 converts to roughly £185 and AU$330 at the current exchange rate. 

$129 at Back Market
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
31
of 33

Tend Secure Lynx Pro

The $150 Tend Secure Lynx Pro is an indoor/outdoor home security camera. It comes with free seven-day event-based cloud video storage, built-in local storage and battery backup. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands and has a weatherproof exterior.

$310 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
32
of 33

Wyze Cam Outdoor

The Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle costs $50. For your money, you get the camera and a base station. It has two weeks of free cloud storage like the indoor camera -- and a built-in microSD card slot for local storage (microSD card not included).

$50 at Wyze
Read Full Review
Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
33
of 33
