I like the $249 (roughly £195 and AU$330) Maximus Camera Floodlight, but two main things hurt its appeal.
- I occasionally got phantom alerts telling me there was motion activity when the lighting shifted -- or a bug flew by. Fortunately, you can adjust the motion sensor's sensitivity, which helped some (but not completely).
- I wish the hardware looked better. (The Kuna, now called the Maximus Light Fixture, I reviewed back in 2016 is so cute, so I expected more from this product.) You can't do much about the uninspired design, though, except choose between a black or a white finish.
Otherwise, it's a good security camera-floodlight hybrid worth looking at if you want to replace an existing wired outdoor floodlight with a smart, Wi-Fi-connected one.
The Maximus camera's main competition is the Ring Floodlight Cam. See how they compare in the chart below:
Comparing floodlight cameras
|
|Maximus Camera Floodlight
|Ring Floodlight Cam
|Price
|$249/£195/AU$330
|$249/£195/AU$330
|Color finish
|Black or white
|Black or white
|Power source
|Hardwired
|Hardwired
|Resolution
|1080p HD
|1080p HD
|Live streaming
|Yes
|Yes
|Continuous recording
|No
|No
|Cloud storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Local storage
|No
|No
|Mobile app
|Android and iPhone
|Android, iPhone and Windows
|Web app
|No
|Yes
|Night vision
|No
|Yes
|Alerts
|Motion, person
|Motion
|Activity zones
|Yes
|Yes
|Third-party integrations
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
These two cameras are very similar in terms of basic specs, as you can see, but a couple of things stand out when you look closer. While both Maximus and Ring offer optional cloud storage subscription plans for a monthly (or yearly) fee, Maximus is the only one that also offers a free alternative.
It isn't much, but Maximus provides two hours of free motion-activated video clips storage so that you can review a saved recording for up to two hours after it happens. This is helpful if you miss a motion alert live and want to see what happened later on. If you want more than two hours of saved clips, you'll have to pay, though, starting at $7.49 per month or $59.88 per year.
Read more about the Maximus cloud subscription plans here.
You won't get that two-hour grace period from Ring, but its starter subscription plan is more affordable, starting at $3 per month or $30 per year.
In addition, Maximus offers car and person alerts with its paid subscription plan, which Ring doesn't support. That means you'll get a specific alert that says "Garage: Vehicle detected" or "Garage: Person detected" when that optional feature is enabled through a paid Maximus cloud subscription.
