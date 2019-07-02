Editors' note (July 2, 2019): This review has been updated and awarded CNET's Editors' Choice Award.

The $480 Arlo Pro 2 kit is the latest option for anyone looking for a pair of outdoor-friendly wireless security cameras that can operate without the need to be plugged in to an AC outlet. The set includes two rechargeable outdoor security cameras and a base station you connect to your Wi-Fi router. The battery-powered cameras are weatherproof and designed to go outside -- as far as your Wi-Fi network will allow. If you subscribe to an Arlo Smart cloud plan (at extra cost), you can get alerts when the cameras see a person (versus a car or your neighbor's cat) -- and motion detection zones to the mix for added security.

The Arlo Pro 2 cams offer 1080p HD live streaming, which improves on the already solid Arlo and Arlo Pro models that delivered lower-resolution 720p HD video. They're versatile and responsive cameras with a generous 7 days of free event-based cloud storage and support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

I like that the Pro 2 is battery-powered like the $200 Canary Flex, but you have to pay for person alerts (whereas Canary offers them for free). At the same time, the Pro 2's 7-day free cloud storage is much better than Canary's 24 hours. The Pro 2 doesn't have as many features as the facial-recognition-enabled $349 Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, but it requires a power adapter to work. Be sure to check out this roundup to learn even more about the other outdoor security cameras available today.

I'd recommend that you give the Arlo Pro 2 cams strong consideration if you're in the market for durable Wi-Fi cameras that don't have to be plugged.

Strong feature set -- with voice control issues

Take a peek at the chart below to see how the Arlo Pro 2 compares to the Canary Flex and the $180 Logi Circle 2, all of which are indoor/outdoor cameras:

Comparing indoor-outdoor security cameras Arlo Pro 2 Canary Flex Logi Circle 2 (wired model) Price $480, £345 or AU$799 (two-camera kit, plus required hub) $200, £159 or about AU$280 $180, £130 or about AU$230 Color finish White Black, white White Type Indoor-outdoor Indoor-outdoor Indoor-outdoor Power source Rechargeable battery, power adapter Rechargeable battery, power adapter Power adapter Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD Expected battery life Six months Two months N/A (must use power adapter) Field of view 130-degree viewing angle 116-degree viewing angle 180-degree viewing angle Live streaming Yes Yes Yes Continuous recording No No No Cloud storage Free seven-day event-based video history. (Optional Arlo Smart cloud service subscriptions ranging from $3 to $15 per month.) Free 24-hour event-based video history. (Optional 30-day event-based video history for $10 per month.) Free 24-hour event-based video history. (Optional 14- or 31-day event-based video history for $4 or $10 per month.) Local storage No No No Mobile app Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Web app Yes Yes, with cloud subscription Yes Night vision Yes Yes Yes Alerts Motion, audio (person alerts wtih Arlo Smart) Motion and person (package detection with cloud subscription) Motion (person alerts with Circle Safe Premium subscription) Activity zones Yes, with Arlo Smart No Yes, with Circle Safe Premium subscription Two-way audio Yes Yes, with cloud subscription Yes Operating temperature range -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 degrees Celsius) -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 degrees Celsius) -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius) Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa, Apple TV, Google Assistant, IFTTT Amazon Alexa, Apple TV, Google Assistant, Wink Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant

All three of the cameras listed above have 1080p HD live streaming and integration with Alexa and Google Assistant -- these things are no longer considered "special" or "advanced" features, but they're still nice to have. You can ask a Google-Assistant or Alexa-enabled device to show you your camera's live video feed on your Alexa- and Google-Assistant-enabled smart displays.

In the Google Home app, search for Arlo under the Home Control section. Enter your Arlo app username and password and it will connect. After that, say: "Hey Google, show me the garden camera on the main TV (or whatever you've named your devices)."

I tried this using a Google Nest Hub and it worked as expected.

Connecting to the Arlo Alexa skill worked well too. I entered my login credentials for Arlo, as prompted by the Alexa app and was able to ask Alexa on a second-gen Echo Show to show me the camera. Shortly after, I was looking at the live video feed of the backyard camera at the CNET Smart Home.

Arlo also has an Apple TV app, but no Siri voice functionality. Even so, you can use your Apple TV to pull up your Arlo Pro 2 cams. That worked fine, but again, it doesn't support voice commands.

All three cameras also offer person alerts -- Arlo and Logitech charge for the feature while Canary offers it for free.

What really sets the Arlo Pro 2 apart is its free cloud storage. Arlo gives you 7 days of free storage; Canary and Logitech only offer 24 hours of free storage.

Pay a monthly fee for Arlo Smart if you want additional storage and features:

Arlo Smart Add-on: $3 per month (per camera) for person detection, motion zones and rich notifications.