Celebrate International Cat Day by taking a look at these photos of Stella the cat taken by 33 different phones. It's the cutest camera comparison you'll ever experience.
There are pictures from flagships like iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10E and Pixel 3 to budget wonders like the Moto G7. It's not scientific, but it's interesting to comparing the differences in the photos from each phone.
A pillow is the perfect home for a kitty-cat. The iPhone 6S Plus exposes this backlit scene well. Take a look at how you can see the building out the open window. However, there is a bunch of noise in the shadows on the wall to the left.
One of my favorite things is slow motion. So when the Galaxy S9 Plus launched with "Super" slow motion, I knew I needed to try it. The trick was to find something fast to film. A couple of strategically placed cat treats later and the S9 Plus captured this amazing moment.
One downside to Samsung's dual-aperture is, when it switches to the faster aperture, photos can easily look soft from motion blur. Here Stella tucks her paws in, but the movement is enough to make things look soft when combined with noise reduction.