Celebrate International Cat Day by taking a look at these photos of Stella the cat taken by 33 different phones. It's the cutest camera comparison you'll ever experience.

There are pictures from flagships like iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10E and Pixel 3 to budget wonders like the Moto G7. It's not scientific, but it's interesting to comparing the differences in the photos from each phone.

Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
1
of 37

iPhone 4

Look out, there's a cat on the stove! This was taken with the iPhone 4. This is one of the oldest phones in this gallery, but the image holds up.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
2
of 37

iPhone 5S

Warning: There are many photos of Stella sleeping. Here she is sleeping on the side of a MacBook Air. This was taken with the iPhone 5S which handled the super-dark moment pretty well.

$87.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
3
of 37

iPhone 6S Plus

A pillow is the perfect home for a kitty-cat. The iPhone 6S Plus exposes this backlit scene well. Take a look at how you can see the building out the open window. However, there is a bunch of noise in the shadows on the wall to the left.

$649.99 at Sprint
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
4
of 37

iPhone 6S Plus

Here's another iPhone 6S Plus photo. This time Stella is soaking up some sun.

$649.99 at Sprint
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
5
of 37

iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 brought a nice upgrade to the iPhone's dynamic range. Notice the colors in Stella's fur and in the background.

$739.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
6
of 37

iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 has a fantastic camera on it but is overshadowed by its iPhone X sibling, which has the same standard camera. Sometimes Stella just needs a shoulder nap.

$649.99 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
7
of 37

iPhone 8 Plus

This photo of Stella napping (told you she sleeps a lot) really shows off the HDR abilities on the iPhone 8 Plus.

$999.99 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
8
of 37

iPhone X

Even cat models don't always want their photo taken. This was taken with an iPhone X.

$629.89 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
9
of 37

iPhone XS

This is a portrait mode shot from the iPhone XS.

$999.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
10
of 37

Cat S61 phone

A thermal image photo of Stella waiting to be fed, taken with the Cat S61 phone. This phone uses a Flir thermal camera to show different temperatures.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
11
of 37

iPhone XS Max

And now a portrait mode photo from the iPhone XS Max. Stella is being protective of her orange cat toy.

$1,099.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
12
of 37

iPhone XR

I caught Stella in a moment of self-reflection with the iPhone XR. Absolutely love the dynamic range and colors here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
13
of 37

Galaxy Note 8

With Samsung Stickers on the Galaxy Note 8, Stella looks like one of the Blues Brothers.

$471.01 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
14
of 37

Galaxy S9 Plus

One of my favorite things is slow motion. So when the Galaxy S9 Plus launched with "Super" slow motion, I knew I needed to try it. The trick was to find something fast to film. A couple of strategically placed cat treats later and the S9 Plus captured this amazing moment.

$399.99 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
15
of 37

Galaxy S9

This photo of Stella shows off how impressive the Galaxy S9 is with its dual-aperture. The room was pretty dim. But the phone switched to a wider aperture (f/1.5) and got a really great shot of her.

$849.20 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
16
of 37

Galaxy Note 9

One downside to Samsung's dual-aperture is, when it switches to the faster aperture, photos can easily look soft from motion blur. Here Stella tucks her paws in, but the movement is enough to make things look soft when combined with noise reduction.

$734.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
17
of 37

Samsung Galaxy S10E

The Samsung Galaxy S10E has one of my favorite to use cameras on it this year. Here it captures Stella, yet again, napping.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
18
of 37

OnePlus 5

This is a portrait mode photo of Stella taken with the OnePlus 5. It handled separating her from the background really well even if it is a tad dark.

$729.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
19
of 37

OnePlus 6

Here's a portrait mode photo from the OnePlus 6. The lighting is better, so is the portrait mode when compared to the OnePlus 5.

$521.76 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
20
of 37

Pixel 2

And here's another portrait mode photo, this time from the Google Pixel 2. There is so much detail in her face.

$460.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
21
of 37

Pixel 2 XL

This photo is from the Google Pixel 2 XL. It's one of my favorite photos of Stella.

$861.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
22
of 37

Pixel 3

Stella naps on an iPad Air 2. I love the detail the Pixel 3 is able to capture.

$812.35 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
23
of 37

Huawei P20 Pro

Stella balls up for her nap in this photo from the Huawei P20 Pro.

$534.87 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
24
of 37

Razer Phone 2

A photo of Stella's footpads from the Razer Phone 2. Its HDR mode is improved over last year's Razer Phone.

$399.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
25
of 37

Asus Rog phone

Continuing her use of Apple products as pillows, here's Stella napping on an iPhone XS. This photo was taken with the Asus Rog phone.

$699.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
26
of 37

Red Hydrogen One

When you take a 3D photo with the Red Hydrogen One, it also saves a 2D version, which you see here.

$1,295.00 at Verizon Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
27
of 37

Moto G4 Play

I can't believe this photo was taken with a budget phone. Check out the detail the Moto G4 Play was able to capture in Stella's fur.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
28
of 37

Moto E4

Cameras on budget phones are all over the place. Motorola makes cheap phones with decent image quality. Here's a photo from the Moto E4.

$168.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
29
of 37

Moto G5 Plus

Here, the Moto G5 Plus shows of its dynamic range. It doesn't compete with the iPhone or Pixel, but it's still impressive -- especially when you consider it costs hundreds less than flagship devices.

$174.99 at eBay
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
30
of 37

Moto G6 and G6 Play

Side-by-side photos from the Moto G6 on the left and Moto G6 Play on the right. The G6 photo has better dynamic range and detail as well as less noise.

$159.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
31
of 37

Motorola Moto G7

For $299 the Moto G7 is a steal. Its camera lives up to the price, but won't compete with the likes of the Pixel 3A. Stella is always on guard even when napping.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
32
of 37

Alcatel Idol 4S

A picture from the Alcatel Idol 4S of Stella sleeping. The quality is similar to that of the iPhone 4, which was released years earlier.

$179.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
33
of 37

Alcatel Idol 5S

And here's a photo from the Alcatel Idol 5S. Image quality is decent for a budget phone.

$202.35 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
34
of 37

Kodak Ektra phone

Another photo of Stella napping, this time taken with the Kodak Ektra phone. I like the way the colors in her fur are rendered.

$299.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
35
of 37

Sony Xperia X Compact

Stella in profile, taken by the Sony Xperia X Compact. The camera on this little phone is crazy good. Notice the detail, dynamic range and minimal noise.

$249.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
36
of 37

iPhone 7 Looped Live

This is one of the most ridiculous photos to come from the iPhone 7. It's a looped Live photo taken of Stella sitting in front of a game of Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch.

$739.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
37
of 37
