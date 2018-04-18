ZTE's potential catastrophic Android problem (The 3:59, Ep. 388)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- ZTE potentially losing the right to use Android thanks to a US Commerce Department ban.
- Amazon partnering with Best Buy to sell smart TVs.
- California's net neutrality bill taking one more step toward becoming a law.
- Our uber-profile of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
