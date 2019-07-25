YouTube has been on a crusade to remove harmful content from its platform. Fewer videos, however, haven't resulted in lower revenue.
That's according to Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, who spoke on a conference call with analysts following the company's release of its second-quarter earnings results.
YouTube, the video arm of Google, which itself is owned by Alphabet, is under intense scrutiny for hosting videos that feature offensive content or misleading information. The company has vowed to be more vigilant in clamping down on that material, conscious of the fact that there are roughly 2 billion users on YouTube each month.
It appears that the tactic to remove the videos haven't hurt its revenue, Porat said, noting that YouTube is the second largest driver of revenue growth.
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
Discuss: YouTube video takedowns of harmful content haven't hurt revenue
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.