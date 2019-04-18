CNET también está disponible en español.

YouTube testing free $2 monthly Super Chat credit for Premium users

The video platform just made it a bit easier to contribute to creators.

YouTube is testing a new gifting feature in Super Chat, a function on the video site that lets viewers pay to pin a comment on an influencer's livestream.

YouTube said it's currently testing a beta which grants a random group of existing YouTube Premium members free Super Chats to interact with their favorite creators as part of their YouTube Premium subscription. The company said the test is a new way for fans and creators to interact during live chat.  Super Chats purchased by users will highlight their message during a live chat.

YouTube Premium subscribers started receiving $2 worth of Super Chat credits to support creators and influencers during a livestream. Android Police spotted the credits, and Ryan Wyatt, head of gaming, VR and AR at YouTube also confirmed the beta test on Twitter.

Premium subscribers will get the $2 credit monthly, but it won't accumulate, according to Android Police. A YouTube Premium subscription costs $11.99 per month. Super Chat, launched in 2017, is available only for creators with more than 10,000 subscribers. YouTube takes a cut of the creator's Super Chat profits.

Originally published April 18 at 1.30 p.m. PT.
Update, at 1:51 p.m. PT: Added confirmation from YouTube.

