YouTube reportedly fighting Captain Marvel trolls in search results

YouTube has reportedly tweaked its algorithm to deter Captain Marvel haters. Over the weekend, the video platform tagged results for Captain Marvel star "Brie Larson" as news. The change elevated more authoritative new sources.
Twitter user Julia Alexander spotted the difference in search results. In a Twitter thread, Alexander suggested the change may have been to push down trolling videos that focus on boycotting the film or how Larson was allegedly "ruining Marvel."
YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ahead of its release, users began "review bombing" the film. Despite the attempt the flood of negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, as of Monday, Captain Marvel sits at 80 percent on the Tomatometer.
