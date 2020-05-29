YouTube Music now lets you pre-save albums

Getty Images

YouTube Music now lets users save albums before they come out. Reddit users posted about the new feature in a thread on Monday, noting that the track lists for unreleased albums are now visible and available to save to their library.

One user noted that Neck Deep's upcoming album, All Distortions Are Intentional, for instance, shows up in the YouTube Music app with the option to save it to their library. Songs that haven't been released yet are greyed out, while others are available to play and download.

The new pre-saving feature aligns with those already available on other music streaming platforms like Spotify.