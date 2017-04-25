Xiaomi phones will be available in the US by 2019

Xiaomi, the Chinese startup that has made waves through Asia and South America, may finally make its way to the US.

The Chinese manufacturer's phone will launch in the US "in two years, if not sooner," according to Wang Xiang, the new global head said in an interview with CNET after the Mi 6 launch last week.

The new timeline, pushed two years back from a previous target, underscores the difficulties in coming to the US. Xiaomi has built its reputation on building quality phones and selling them at a low price, winning fans along the way. Unfortunately, most Americans have never heard of the company. The startup's model of selling its phones directly through its website doesn't translate well in the US, where most consumers buy through their carriers.

Still, hardcore phone fans and savvy consumers have eagerly awaited Xiaomi'x arrival. It appears the startup will move cautiously. At CES this year, former global head Hugo Barra took back an earlier statement about the company's plan to launch stateside in 2017.

Xiaomi would be the latest Chinese to attempt to tackle the market. Other entrants have seen mixed success. ZTE and Alcatel are relegated to the budget end of the spectrum, and big global players like Huawei can barely get its products in the US. OnePlus has a following in the US, but it's fairly niche. Any new player could get lost in the shuffle.

"We don't want to make a random decision, oh say, here's the Mi 6, let's try the US market, if it doesn't work let's just leave," Wang said. "No, we want to be well prepared and make a boom in those markets."

Wang added that Xiaomi doesn't want to rush into the US because the company doesn't want to disappoint its many fans there.

Xiaomi also faces pressure in its home market, where it saw shipments fall. The company slipped from third place to fifth place in 2016, according to IDC. Chinese players Oppo, Huawei and Vivo took the top three spots.

And when it does, expect the company to start slow, likely with its midrange devices such as the Redmi Note 4, before ramping up to sell its highly coveted flagships.

