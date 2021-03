Xiaomi

Xiaomi is joining the foldable phone race. During a virtual event on Tuesday, the Chinese company in introduced the Mi Mix Fold, its first foldable phone.

Xiaomi said the Mi Mix Fold has two displays: a large 8.01-inch foldable AMOLED display when open and a 6.52-inch front display when the phone is folded.

This is the moment you've been waiting for. We're proud to present our first foldable smartphone: #MiMIXFOLD. #XiaomiMegaLaunch pic.twitter.com/JzFP9olVnH — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 30, 2021

Xiaomi didn't immediately respond to a request for more details.

More to come.