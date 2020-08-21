WordPress will add in-app purchases so Apple will let it push updates

WordPress

WordPress is adding in-app purchases to its iOS app. It comes after WordPress founding developer Matt Mullenweg tweeted Friday that Apple cut off updates and bug fixes to the open-source software app unless it committed to supporting in-app purchases for .com plans.

Mullenweg said WordPress, the open-source software website builder used by around 38% of the internet, agreed on a license when it signed up for and stayed in the App Store. "Open source relies on licenses and copyright," he tweeted. "I am a big believer in the sanctity of licenses."

Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent... we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to support in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name? — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 21, 2020

WordPress is now allowed to update again, Mullenweg told CNET in an emailed statement, and has agreed to add in-app purchase support within the next 30 days.

He also tweeted a warning to apps that have similar functionality to WordPress on iOS that don't offer in-app purchases.

"My guess is they will get similar feedback soon so I'd encourage them to start making IAP plans," Mullenweg said late Friday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.