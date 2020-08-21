WordPress is adding in-app purchases to its iOS app. It comes after WordPress founding developer Matt Mullenweg tweeted Friday that Apple cut off updates and bug fixes to the open-source software app unless it committed to supporting in-app purchases for .com plans.
Mullenweg said WordPress, the open-source software website builder used by around 38% of the internet, agreed on a license when it signed up for and stayed in the App Store. "Open source relies on licenses and copyright," he tweeted. "I am a big believer in the sanctity of licenses."
WordPress is now allowed to update again, Mullenweg told CNET in an emailed statement, and has agreed to add in-app purchase support within the next 30 days.
He also tweeted a warning to apps that have similar functionality to WordPress on iOS that don't offer in-app purchases.
"My guess is they will get similar feedback soon so I'd encourage them to start making IAP plans," Mullenweg said late Friday.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: WordPress will add in-app purchases so Apple will let it push updates
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.