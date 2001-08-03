CNET también está disponible en español.

Wireless ads take shape

The Wireless Advertising Association has finalized standard sizes for advertisements that appear on wireless devices, the association announced this week. The standards try to dictate, for instance, the number of characters that an advertisement accompanying a short text message should have or how long a pop-up ad should stay on a cell phone's screen.

