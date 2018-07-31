WhatsApp's four-person group video calls go live

Getty Images

WhatsApp launched its four-person group video and voice calling on Tuesday.

The feature allows up to four people to join a call both the iOS and Android versions of the app, regardless of their location, the company said.

During a one-on-one call, you can now tap the new "add participant" icon in the top right corner to add people.

"Group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and we've designed calling to work reliably around the world in different network conditions," WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, wrote.

WhatApp's new feature seems somewhat less exciting when you consider Apple's plans for Group FaceTime, which will allow up to 32 people to jump into a conversation at once. That's expected to come with iOS 12, the next version of Apple's software for iPhones and iPads .

WhatsApp users send around 65 billion messages and make more than 2 billion minutes of voice and video calls each day, Facebook said in May. It added the basic video chat feature in 2016, to take on and FaceTime and Skype.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp took steps to stop the spread of misinformation in India -- its biggest market with 200 million users -- by limiting message forwarding after a spate of mob violence and lynchings.