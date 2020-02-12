WhatsApp tops 2 billion users worldwide

Angela Lang/CNET

Messaging app WhatsApp has hit 2 billion users, the company said in a blogpost Wednesday.

The app, which is owned by Facebook, is end-to-end encrypted. It was founded in 2009 and bought by Facebook in 2014.

"We know that the more we connect, the more we have to protect. As we conduct more of our lives online, protecting our conversations is more important than eve," the blogpost said.