WhatsApp reportedly expanding group calls to 8 people

Angela Lang/CNET

You may soon be able to have WhatsApp group calls with up to eight people, according to a Tuesday report. The Facebook-owned chat service is reportedly rolling out the feature to devices with the latest iOS and Android beta update installed.

Participants with the same versions of iOS and Android will be able to participate in group voice or video calls on WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo. To launch the feature, open a group and tap the call button. Group members who aren't saved contacts in your phone won't be added to the call.

Alternatively, you can open the calls tab in WhatsApp, tap the call button and then hit "New group call." You can then choose which contacts you'd like to call.

WABetaInfo says WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the new feature.

Representatives from Facebook and WhatsApp didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.