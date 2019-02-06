WhatsApp reportedly boots 2M accounts a month to fight misinformation

SOPA Images/Getty

Ahead of India's national elections later this year, WhatsApp is trying to wrangle bulk messaging and fake accounts.

The Facebook-owned messaging app said it bans 2 million accounts every month, according to VentureBeat, which attended a press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday. WhatsApp didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Executives also reportedly said WhatsApp is working on a machine learning system that can find and flag accounts with questionable activity, like sending bulk messages or creating multiple accounts for the sake of disseminating dubious content. Of the 2 million accounts banned, 75 percent were dealt with without any humans getting involved, spokesman Carl Wood told VentureBeat.

In January, WhatsApp put a limit on how many times a message could be forwarded in order to curb the spread of misinformation. The company, which has more than a billion daily users, began testing the message limit in India following a spate of mob violence and lynchings in that country blamed on misinformation spread on the social network.

Meanwhile, Facebook deleted 583 million fake accounts within the first three months of 2018.