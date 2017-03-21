What should the 'O' in Android O stand for?

Google has always had a sweet tooth when it comes to naming its Android operating system versions. To name a few, there have been Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, FroYo, Gingerbread, Ice Cream Sandwich, Lollipop, Marshmallow and Nougat.
The next version of the OS to be released will be called Android O. But what could the "O" stand for? I have gathered a number of possibilities, including a few possible curveballs that Google could throw our way.
More sweet names
If Google sticks with the sweets and treats theme of previous nicknames, here are a few strong contenders for the letter "O":
- Android Orange
- Android Oatmeal Cookie
- Android Orangesicle
- Android Old Fashioned
- Android Orange Juice
- Android Orange Whip (for fans of "The Blues Brothers")
Break me off a piece of that KitKat name
Back in 2013, Google actually named its operating system after a Kit Kat bar. If the company follows that model, here are some possible names based off actual products and brands:
- Android Oreo
- Android O'Henry
- Android Orbit (gum)
- Android Orville Redenbacher
- Android Orangina
- Android Otter Pops (aka freeze pops)
What if "O" was at the end?
We've been looking at sweet possibilities for names that start with the letter "O", but what if Google chooses a name with "O" at the end?
- Android Jell-O (J-E-L-L-O)
- Android Gelato
- Android Mango (Google could bring back the infamous SNL Chris Kattan character to help market it, too.)
Sweet and salty
Obviously, Google's previous names for Android have followed the sweet things motif. But what if the company decided to move toward a more savory name? Here are some possibilities:
- Android Okra
- Android Olive
- Android Onion Powder
- Android Oregano
- Android Orzo
- Android Oyster
You get Android! And you get Android!
Of course like all great tech companies, Google is not afraid to change for the better. So what if the company decided to move away from food altogether and just named it after anything with the letter "O". Here are some of my favorites:
- Android Original
- Android Octopus
- Android Otter
- Android OG
- Android Orchid
- Android Old School
- Android OMG!
- Android Omar's coming (from "The Wire")
- Android One Direction
- Android Obama
- Android Oprah