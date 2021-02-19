Well, it happened: These true wireless earbuds are just $10

Dudios

AirPods knockoffs are a hot commodity these days. I've tried dozens of them; many have proven to be great, others just good. One thing is certain: You don't need to spend $250 or $100 or even $20 if you want a set of true-wireless earbuds. Because for a limited time and while supplies last, Amazon seller SoundPARA Direct has the when you apply promo code 67GW9NXY at checkout. (A similar deal in December sold out quickly; I expect the same to happen today.)

The Shuttle earbuds employ a "pipe" design similar to the AirPods, with noise-isolating ear tips similar to the AirPods Pro. (This is not to be confused with ANC -- active noise cancellation -- which adds another, electronic, layer to noise reduction.)

I haven't tested these, but I did test the very similar Dudios Tic. They were surprisingly comfortable right out of the box, but there are additional ear-tips included so you can find the best fit for your ears. (Fit is everything with earbuds like these; you have to get a good seal or they just won't sound good. They won't stay put, either.)

Sound quality (again, on the Tic) was surprisingly decent given the price, and I'm assuming the same would be true of the Shuttle. Unfortunately, call quality is probably the same as well, and that wasn't good at all.

Here's the upshot: Sound in your ears for $10. Pretty good sound at that. The Shuttle might make a fine workout companion (because sweatproof), but I'd also consider them for kids too young for expensive earbuds.

Want something more advanced for not much more money? Check out the when you clip the on-page 20%-off coupon and then apply promo code YYF7Y3AF at checkout. (Fun fact: Dudios and Soundpeats are sister companies.)

The extra $6-and-change buys you Bluetooth 5.2 (instead of 5.0), noise-canceling microphones (ostensibly producing better call quality), AptX support and a USB-C charging case, among other things. These have a slightly higher user rating, too.

So, yeah, the song remains the same: You can get pretty decent wireless earbuds for not a lot of money.

Your thoughts?

