CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

WarnerMedia could acquire J.J. Abrams content for $500 million

The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service might be packed with content from Bad Robot.

badrobot

Bad Robot content could be coming to WarnerMedia.

 Bad Robot

WarnerMedia has reportedly beat out Apple, NBCUniversal and other media companies to secure streaming content from J.J. Abrams. The deal is worth around $500 million, a report says.

Abrams runs media company Bad Robot with his wife, Katie McGrath. Bad Robot is responsible for shows and movies including Westworld, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lost, Fringe, Mission: Impossible Fallout, Star Trek, Cloverfield and Alias. 

The deal entered final negotiations Monday, The New York Times reported, citing two sources involved. It said the deal will cover TV shows, movies, music, digital content, consumer products and even video games.

The reported WarnerMedia deal comes despite J.J. Abrams in April signing on with Apple TV Plus to produce a third show for the service, Stephen King's Lisey's Store.

According to the Times, Bad Robot content was last sold off in a deal to Paramount back in 2006 for between $55 million and $65 million.

AT&T's WarnerMedia service will reportedly be available in beta later this year, and could be available fully by March 2020.

Last week, it was reported that AT&T could be dropping its plans for a three-tiered streaming service in favor of combining its Warner Bros., Cinemax and HBO content into one offering of around $16 or $17 a month.

John Stankey, an AT&T executive heading up WarnerMedia, said last year that the streaming service would cost more than HBO Now's $15-a-month subscription.  

WarnerMedia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles preview LIttle Voice
3:28
Mentioned Above
Apple TV 4K (32GB)
$169
See it
$179 Apple
See It
$169 B&H Photo-Video
See It
$179 Verizon Wireless
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.

Apple TV 4K

Apple

Next Article: Smart home tech gives wounded veterans the life they deserve