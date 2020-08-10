Want a pair of Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $20? Just buy a Chromebook

Sarah Tew/CNET

Jabra's Elite 65t true wireless earbuds may not be as well known as Apple's AirPods, but they're excellent headphones that are comfortable, sound great and earned kudos in CNET's hands-on review. And right now you can at Best Buy as a part of the retailer's back to school sale.

Best Buy's instructions claim there are just two steps: Add a Chromebook to your cart and then add the Jabra Elite 65t to your cart. But at the risk of sounding a little contrarian, I'd say there's more like four steps, and if you don't follow them all you'll end up as confused as I was.

You need to start by signing up for Best Buy's Student Deals. You don't have to be a student; you can sign up as a parent or an educator as well. Of course, you'll need a free Best Buy account, so make sure you have one of those, too. Once you're all signed up, then head over to the and pick out the Chromebook of your dreams. Most of the least expensive models are already sold out, but there's still a solid selection. Choose to continue shopping and then scroll all the way to the bottom, where you'll see the earbuds. Add them and head to your cart.

You're not done yet -- find "Your Offers" under your order summary on the right and apply the earbud deal.

It's more steps than it should be, and I was particularly flamboozled by the fact that the deal wasn't applied automatically. But if you can get past all those hurdles, you can snag a well-reviewed set of Jabra earbuds for about 80% off.

