Vivo's Apex in-display camera wants to kill the notch

Vivo

Chinese phone maker Vivo unveiled its 2020 Apex concept phone on Friday, after its originally scheduled launch at Mobile World Congress was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The latest iteration has a 6.45-inch curved display that bends at an angle of up to 120-degrees on both sides, resulting in an ultra-narrow bezel. Like the 2019 incarnation, ports and physical buttons are nonexistent, instead that latter is replaced with virtual pressure-sensing buttons.

As its predecessor did, the Apex 2020 has a dual-lens camera setup, but this time around, Vivo managed to cram a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the display. This marks the first time Vivo has unveiled a so-called under screen camera, effectively killing any need for a notch. It appears to be identical, to the "under screen camera" technology debuted by Vivo's sibling, Oppo, which is owned by the same parent company. But it's worth noting Oppo never released a phone with the camera technology that consumers could actually purchase, and APEX handsets aren't made for production either.

As for the main rear sensor, it comes in the form of a massive 48-megapixel periscope camera that offers between 5 to 7.5x continuous optical zoom. In comparison, the iPhone 11Pro Max offers 2X optical zoom, Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra has 4X optical zoom, while the Huawei's P30 Pro offers 5x , though its upcoming P40 Pro is speculated to have an astonishing 10x optical zoom.

Every year, vivo unveils a new APEX concept phone with cutting-edge mobile technology, and in a breathtaking design. What would our upcoming innovation in consumer smartphones bring to the future? Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/LqW9o14gpl — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 27, 2020

Like Vivo's previous Apex concept phones, the Apex 2020 won't go into production, but it does offer a glimpse into how Vivo sees the future of phone design and showcases the extent to which the Chinese phone maker wants to push the envelope in terms of hardware. For instance, the Apex 2018 that was unveiled at MWC two years ago introduced the pop-up selfie camera to the world, and it ultimately appeared in Vivo's flagship Nex S a few months later.

