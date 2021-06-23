Virginia Union University gifts students multiple Apple devices for smart campus program

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Virginia Union University of Richmond, Virginia, has launched a new STEM initiative called Mobile Learning, Mobile Life. The historically black college has partnered with Apple in hopes of encouraging students of color to pursue STEM professions. As part of the program, students in Virginia Union's class of 2025 will each be given an iPad Air, an Apple Watch, a pair of AirPods Pro, an Apple Pencil and a Smart Keyboard Folio.

"Creating a smart campus at VUU is critical to the academic learning environment of a 21st Century student," Hakim J. Lucas, VUU president and CEO, said in a press release Tuesday. "Apple has the products, apps and professional learning support that will allow our students to access books, classes and research materials at their fingertips."

Read more: iPhone Flip rumors: Everything we know about Apple's foldable iPhone

With the help of the Apple devices, students will also be able to complete on-campus tasks, such as using the Apple Watch to pay for on-campus meals, AirPods to encourage focus, and an Apple Wallet to store a student ID.

VUU also hopes the Mobile Life Initiative will extend beyond the classroom by preparing students for the workforce.