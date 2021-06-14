Verizon's newest promotion gives 10% off some accessories if you're vaccinated

Sarah Tew/CNET

When it comes to incentivizing vaccines you can now add Verizon to the list of companies offering out perks. On Monday the nation's largest carrier joined companies like Krispy Kreme and Anheuser-Busch by announcing a new promotion that will give 10% off accessories to vaccinated customers.

The deal, which starts on June 15, needs you to head to Verizon's website and fill out a "brief questionnaire" where you will enter your phone number and fill out a survey asking if you've received a COVID-19 vaccine. The survey is on the honor system as the carrier doesn't need to you provide a vaccination card as proof.

After you submit the questionnaire you will get a promo code texted to you "within 24 hours" that you can use either in a Verizon store or on the carrier's website. The questionnaire will be available until July 31; recipients have until Aug. 15 to use the promo code.

Unlike other Verizon promotions like the Disney bundle for unlimited plans, the discount is per line and not per account. If you have a family line with four accounts, each line would be eligible for the 10% accessory offer so long as all members have been vaccinated.

The promotion will also be stackable on top of existing Verizon promotions, such as the one the carrier is offering now for Father's Day and graduations. This means you can add the 10% off to a sale price, taking a product like Apple's AirPods Pro down to $180 (normally $250, on sale for $200) or Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones down to $270 (normally $350, on sale for $300).

Other devices that aren't normally on sale, like Apple's $549 AirPods Max, would also be eligible.

That said, not every accessory that Verizon sells will be eligible for the 10% off. Per the company's fine print, any accessory that has "a retail price ending in $0.97" doesn't qualify. This means accessories like Apple's iPhone cases, MagSafe adapters or iPad keyboards would not be eligible for the discount.