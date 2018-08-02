Verizon's Moto Z3 will get a 5G mod attachment early next year

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

There's a side benefit to Motorola's Moto Z3 that you won't get to see until next year: Access to Verizon's 5G network.

Motorola and Verizon on Thursday introduced the Moto Z3, the latest edition of its high-end smartphone best known for its assortment of "mod" accessories. Most of the magnetic attachments boost battery life or offer a second camera, but one of the most intriguing accessories is a mod that lets the device tap into the 5G network.

Pricing and exact availability for the 5G mod will come later this year, but you can expect it to show up in early 2019.

The Moto Z3 is the latest gadget to jump on the 5G bandwagon. The next-generation wireless technology, promising significantly higher speed and responsiveness, is seen as a potential catalyst for a wave of innovation in tech, powering everything from self-driving cars to telemedicine and streaming VR.

Verizon, like every other carrier, is hyping up 5G, but has mostly talked about its plans for 5G as a fixed broadband service, essentially a wireless replacement for your cable or DSL line. The company is planning to launch the service in Los Angeles, Houston, Sacramento and another city, while its mobile 5G service, which is more akin to your 4G LTE service now, will launch in 2019.