Verizon's iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max offers include buy-one-get-one-free for new lines

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon's getting more aggressive when it comes to trying to lure people to its network. With the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max set to go on preorder on Friday, the nation's largest carrier is changing up its offers.

In new deals announced Thursday and going live Friday, Verizon will offer the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 Pro for free to those who switch to the carrier or add a new line and are also buying a 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max on the carrier's installment plans. Both lines will need to have Verizon's priciest Get More unlimited option to get the deal, though no trade-in of a current phone is needed.

Those looking for the iPhone 12 or 12 Mini will be able to find a similar buy-one-get-one deal if they are switching or adding a new line and buying on a payment plan. You do not need to have the carrier's priciest Get More unlimited plan but you will need to be on at least its Do More or Play More unlimited plans to take advantage of this deal. A trade-in of a current phone is also not required.

Existing users will be able to buy an iPhone 12 Mini for "as low as $12 a month" for 24 months (a potential savings of $412) if they are on one of those "select" unlimited plans and if they trade-in phones such as an iPhone 8, 8 Plus or later. Trading in an iPhone 6 can get you an iPhone 12 Mini for $25 per month for 24 months (a roughly $100 savings). Full details, including value for older phones and non-iPhones, will be available when the promotions go live tomorrow on Verizon's website. The iPhone 12 Mini without any deal is $29.16 per month for 24 months, or $700.

Eligible unlimited plans include the Do More, Play More and Get More plans as well as the older Above and Beyond unlimited plans.

Now playing: Watch this: Our in-depth review of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

While all Verizon plans allow access to its new nationwide 5G network, only certain recent unlimited plans can use its fastest millimeter-wave 5G network, which is available in parts of 55 cities. The carrier limits this feature to its Do More, Play More and Get More plans, as well as the older Above and Beyond unlimited offerings.

In addition to the promotions, on Friday the carrier will add the option to buy a new iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max on a 30-month payment plan, the first time Verizon has gone above the 24 months for iPhones. While the two-year option will still be available, the shift to 30 months seems to be slowly becoming the new standard across the wireless industry.

At Verizon the iPhone 12 Mini starts at $700, the 12 at $800, 12 Pro $1,000 and the 12 Pro Max $1,100. With the 30-month payment plan, the 12 Pro would cost $33.33 per month for 30 months (compared to $41.66 per month for 24 months). The 12 Pro Max would be $36.66 per month for 30 months (compared to $45.83 per month for 24 months).

For the buy-one-get-one-free deals, the length of monthly bill credits for the second device will depend on which payment plan you choose.

AT&T and T-Mobile have been pushing similar 30-month plans, which keep users tied to the networks for longer if they want to get the full discounts, in both of their respective recent iPhone deals.