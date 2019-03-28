Verizon's free tools for blocking robocalls and spam are available now

Scott Olson / Getty Images

New tools to help block robocalls are now available for Verizon customers. On Thursday, the wireless carrier said it started rolling out a free version of its Call Filter service to all customers.

Verizon in January said it would be expanding its spam- and robocall-prevention features to more customers. The free version of Call Filter lets you get spam alerts, report unsolicited numbers and block robocalls. Verizon said all postpaid customers with a compatible device can enroll, though some features will vary based on the type of phone you have.

Verizon still offers a paid version of Call Filter, which costs $2.99 a month per line. The paid service offers additional tools like the ability to identify unknown callers by name and a spam number lookup feature.

The company also said Thursday that its began deployment of the STIR/SHAKEN caller ID technology recommended by the Federal Communications Commission. The STIR/SHAKEN standard verifies that the phone number shown on caller ID is the actually the phone number that placed the call. It's an attempt to combat call spoofing, which happens when scammers hijack numbers similar to yours to make you think it could be someone you know calling.

T-Mobile in January began using the caller ID standard, and earlier this month AT&T and Comcast said they'd offer call authentication between their networks later this year.