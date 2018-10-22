James Martin/CNET

Apple's last new iPhone of 2018, the iPhone XR, is now available for preorder. Although it's not quite as expensive as the iPhone XS ($1,000 and up), the $749 starting price puts it out of reach for many a buyer.

However, Verizon has joined Sprint Monday in offering an iPhone XR BOGO deal -- that's "buy one, get one" -- buy any of the new iPhone models (including the iPhone X, XR, XS and XS Max) and get an iPhone XR (64GB) for free -- or a $750 savings on any other XR model.

Unlike Sprint's deal, Verizon doesn't require you to trade in an existing phone. However, you do still need to pay full price for both phones; the "free" part comes in the form of a $31.25 bill credit over the span of 24 months.

In other words, you're amortizing the cost of two phones over two years, but in the end you'll have paid $750 less. Now, that's just the phones; you also need at least one new line of service. Verizon's single-line unlimited plans start at $75 per month. If you're buying two lines, your options start at $65 per month.

The bottom line is that if you like Verizon's service and were planning to buy two new iPhones anyway, this is your chance to save $750 -- even if it doesn't happen all at once.

Your thoughts?

