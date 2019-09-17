Verizon will sell OnePlus phones directly in 2020, report says

Érika García/CNET

OnePlus already sells its phones through T-Mobile and Sprint, and now it appears the company is set to add Verizon next year.

Citing "sources familiar with the companies' plans," Android Police reported Monday that the two companies have signed a deal that will have Verizon offer a OnePlus phone next year. The report doesn't detail exactly when the new phone will arrive or if it will support Verizon's millimeter-wave 5G network.

OnePlus currently sells its 6T and 7 Pro phones at T-Mobile in the US and recently launched a 5G version of the 7 Pro with Sprint. That 5G version, however, uses Sprint's midband 5G network, which is similar in technology to other next-gen networks overseas.

Unlocked versions of OnePlus phones like the 6T and 7 Pro currently support Verizon's 4G LTE network and have passed the carrier's certification testing, but Verizon doesn't sell them directly.

A separate report from Phone Arena earlier this week claimed that Verizon will carry a version of OnePlus' next phone, the 7T Pro 5G, in the future. The phone-maker on Monday announced that it will be revealing its next series of phones on Sep. 26. And CNET previously reported that OnePlus will be introducing a phone with a 90Hz display and a cheaper price than its 7 Pro, which currently starts at $669 in the US.

No timeline was given for when the 5G model might arrive on Verizon, though it will reportedly be a "McLaren Edition" of the OnePlus 7T Pro and have a carbon fiber back.

OnePlus and Verizon declined to comment on the reports.