Verizon turns on six new 5G cities as end-of-year blitz continues

Verizon's 5G rollout may have been a gradual process for most of the year, but the last week has seen the company put on an all-out blitz. After turning on four cities throughout the week, on Friday the carrier announced it has lit up six new areas: Miami; Salt Lake City; Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Spokane, Washington.

The latest additions bring Verizon's current 5G city total to 28, just shy of its previous promise of "more than 30 cities by the end of this year," which means additional cities will likely be announced before 2019 winds down.

Previously announced cities that have not yet gone live include Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Little Rock, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and San Diego, California.

The rollout blitz comes amid a month of rapid 5G expansion. Earlier this month T-Mobile turned on a low-band 5G network that covers 200 million people around the country while AT&T turned on its own low-band service in 10 markets that covers "tens of millions."

Although Verizon's 5G network is much faster than the low-band service from either AT&T or T-Mobile, its coverage is often extremely limited due to the high-frequency nature of millimeter-wave.

As with its past launches, the new 5G millimeter-wave networks will only work in parts of the six new cities and will not blanket the whole area. Those interested in 5G will need to have a 5G phone, like Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, and subscribe to one of Verizon's new unlimited data plans that support the faster network.

Where you can find 5G

Miami will see 5G "available in parts of Downtown Miami along Biscayne Boulevard and near landmarks" including "the Frost Museum, American Airlines Arena, Hard Rock Stadium, the surrounding area of Miami Gardens and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport."

In Salt Lake City, Verizon says the 5G network "will be available in parts of Downtown and near landmarks" like "Salt Palace Convention Center, Pioneer Park, The Gateway Mall, Washington Square Park and Vivint Smart Home Arena."

In Charlotte, the company says service can be found in "parts of Uptown, Barclay Downs, South Charlotte" as well as around landmarks such as "Bank of America Stadium, South Park Mall, Park Town Village, Presbyterian Medical Center and Charlotte Douglas International Airport."

In Greensboro, Verizon says 5G service will be "initially available in parts of East Greensboro, West Greensboro, South Greensboro and near landmarks" such as "Bennett College, Warnersville Recreation Center, University Village Student Apartments and Old Peck Park."

Spokane's 5G service, meanwhile, will be available "in parts of Cliff/Cannon, Comstock, Northtown, Nevada Heights and near landmarks" such as "the Glover Mansion, Cowley Park, Sacred Heart Medical Center and Comstock Park."