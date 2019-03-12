Verizon texting down for many customers on East Coast

Screenshot by Marrian Zhou/CNET

If you have Verizon and your text messages aren't sending this morning, it's not just you.

Many Verizon customers on the East Coast are experiencing an outage of text messages, which started Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. ET. Verizon confirmed the outage in a tweet and said its technicians are working non-stop to resolve the issue.

We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast. Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible. *IXR 1/3 — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

The outage mostly seems to be affecting customers on the East Coast, according to Down Detector's website. Verizon hasn't made clear when it expects the problem to be fixed.

At this time we do not have a time frame available. We have a ton of customers that are being effected by this, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible. *IXR 1/2 — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.