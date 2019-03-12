CNET también está disponible en español.

Verizon texting down for many customers on East Coast

The carrier says it's working to resolve the problem.

Down Detector's website shows Verizon's text outage on the East Coast. 

 Screenshot by Marrian Zhou/CNET

If you have Verizon and your text messages aren't sending this morning, it's not just you.

Many Verizon customers on the East Coast are experiencing an outage of text messages, which started Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. ET. Verizon confirmed the outage in a tweet and said its technicians are working non-stop to resolve the issue.

The outage mostly seems to be affecting customers on the East Coast, according to Down Detector's website. Verizon hasn't made clear when it expects the problem to be fixed.

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

