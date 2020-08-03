Verizon strikes roaming deal to allow for 5G use in South Korea

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon is expanding its 5G service, at least for those who are traveling internationally. On Monday the wireless giant announced that it has reached a deal with South Korean wireless provider LG U Plus to allow for those visiting South Korea to be able to take advantage of 5G abroad.

Verizon says that those traveling will be able to use South Korea's 3.5 GHz midband 5G network, which in its tests the US carrier says it was able to get average download speeds of 252 Mbps and upload speeds of 119 Mbps.

Verizon says a "compatible device" is required, though it is unclear if the carrier's current 5G portfolio will be able to take advantage of international roaming or if users will need a newer 5G device.

CNET has reached out to Verizon for more details and will update if they respond.

Users will also need to have a compatible Verizon 5G unlimited plan at home to be able to take advantage of 5G abroad. Verizon currently charges $10 per day for a TravelPass to use your phone internationally, though that slows high-speed data after half a gigabyte is used.

The home country for Samsung and LG, South Korea is seen as one of the leading countries when it comes to deploying 5G. According to a June report from research firm OpenSignal, the country's three major wireless carriers -- KT, LG U Plus and SK Telecom -- had 7 million customers on 5G, up from 6.3 million users at the end of April.

While most people are currently staying home, the announcement marks the first time a US carrier has reached a roaming agreement to allow for 5G to be used abroad.

Verizon, which plans to launch a nationwide low-band network in the US later this year to go along with its higher-frequency millimeter-wave 5G offering, says preparations for 5G roaming trials with other countries are "underway."