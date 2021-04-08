Verizon recalls 2.5 million hotspots for overheating batteries

Verizon

Verizon along with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a recall Thursdays for its Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots. The company already sent out updates to address the issues, but device owners can get a replacement free of charge.

The Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots, imported by Franklin Wireless, have a lithium-ion battery that can overheat making it a fire or burn hazard, according to the company and CPSC. There are 2.5 million units with model numbers MHS900L, MHS900LS and MHS900LPP. Verizon said an update for the device will reduce some of the overheating risks, but it will provide replacement devices.

"We are taking the situation very seriously, and we are working diligently to determine the cause of the issues with the supplier and to provide replacement devices for all of our customers, free of charge," the company said in a statement Thursday.

Device owners can contact Verizon to send in their mobile hotspot. Those who decided to keep their devices are advised to use only approved cable, turn off the device when not in use, keep it on a flat surface, and do not expose it to water or extreme temperatures.