Verizon is bringing 5G inside by teaming up with Boingo

Frederic J. Brown / AFP/Getty Images

Verizon and Boingo are bringing 5G Ultra Wideband Service to various indoor locations, like airports, stadiums and office buildings, the wireless carrier said in a statement Thursday.

Verizon described the effort as "working together to architect a hyper-dense network." Getting reliable 5G indoors has been an issue. The millimeter wave, or "mmWave," spectrum that Verizon uses offers higher capacity but is more easily blocked by glass and walls.

There's also a new city getting 5G. Phoenix is the 10th city to get Verizon's 5G network since April. Initially, the service will be centered on downtown locations like the Phoenix Convention Center and Chase Field. It will available on Aug. 23.

Verizon is one of several carriers-- AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile-- working on its 5G network.