Verizon gives customers a year of Disney Plus

Disney

Verizon wireless customers will get their holiday gift a little early as the company partnered with Disney. Starting on Nov. 12, customers on the carrier's Unlimited plan will receive 12 months of Disney Plus for free. After the promotional period, the subscription for the streaming service will jump up to $6.99.

Customers must be enrolled in a plan before June 1, 2020, in order to receive the free year.

Disney Plus is the upcoming streaming service that will go after Netflix's crown. Disney plans to bring over its large catalog of family-friendly movies along with its other studios and properties it's purchased in recent years. This includes all the Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar movies. There will also be plenty of TV to watch as Disney acquired Fox TV shows such as The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle, and the company is also developing new series based on its Marvel and Star Wars properties such as The Mandalorian, WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Starting November 12th, get @Disneyplus on us for a year with Unlimited. Then, $6.99/mo. Click here for offer details. #DisneyPlusOnVerizon — Verizon (@verizon) October 22, 2019

Verizon Unlimted plans start off at $70 for a single line after discounts and before taxes and fees.

Originally published Oct. 22, 6:29 a.m. PT.

Updated, 6:41 a.m. PT: Adds more background details.