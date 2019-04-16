Verizon cuts upgrade fee to $20 if you purchase online or in app

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Verizon wants to pass along savings to customers who make purchases online and use its other self-service options, the company said Tuesday.

Starting Thursday, Verizon will reduce upgrade and activation fees to $20 for purchases made through the My Verizon app or online at the carrier's website. Previously, Verizon charged $30 for device upgrades.

Fees are going up, though, if you choose to upgrade in store or over the phone. Upgrade and activation fees for customers who prefer a "full-service experience" will be $40, a Verizon spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Verizon launched its 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis. The 5G service will cost customers an extra $10 a month on top of normal unlimited plan costs, though the first three months are free.