Verizon brings back full-quality video streaming for $10 more

Roger Cheng/CNET

Verizon is bringing back full-quality video streaming after snatching it away in August.

The company said on Wednesday that it would offer the option for consumers to stream 4K quality video -- if they're willing to pay $10 extra a month. The option becomes available on Nov. 3.

The nation's largest wireless carrier by customers walked back its move from two months ago, when it introduced several new variants of its unlimited data offering -- but restricted video to only 720p quality. The cheapest version of the plan reduced video down to DVD quality. The carrier faced backlash from some consumers who complained about the quality cap.

Verizon argued that few phones offered 4K displays that would be able to take advantage of the higher quality. Under the new plan, video will be delivered at its original resolution, so the quality is dependent on your phone.