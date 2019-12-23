Verizon adds three more 5G cities, total count surpasses goal of 30 in 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

A mad scramble at the end of the year seems to have worked out for Verizon and its stated goal of having over 30 5G cities in 2019. After a blitz last week saw the carrier jump its count to 28, on Monday it turned on three more cities to surpass that promised number by adding Cleveland and Columbus, OH, and Hampton Roads, VA.

As with its other 5G cities, coverage will be limited to certain parts of each of the new locations with the 5G signal often only available outdoors. You also will need an unlimited data plan that allows for 5G access plus one of Verizon's seven compatible 5G devices (more devices are expected in 2020).

Verizon says Cleveland subscribers will be able to access 5G "in parts of Downtown, Clark-Fulton, West Boulevard and near landmarks, such as: Progressive Field and the Great Lakes Science Center." The carrier has also turned on 5G "in part of the lower seating area" of the Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium, though with the Browns heading to Cincinnati for their final game of the 2019 season, the new network will likely be used first by concert-goers or other events.

In Columbus, the 5G network is now live in "Downtown, The Ohio State University, Italian Village, Easton, Polaris, Lewis Center" as well as "around landmarks" such as "OSU College of Engineering, OSU College of Agriculture, OSU Wexner Medical Center, Easton Town Center, and Polaris Town Center."

Verizon also says that the network is live in parts of John Glenn Columbus International Airport's "main ticketing area," making it the first airport to get the speedy new cell service.

In Hampton Roads, Verizon says its 5G service will initially be available in "parts of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Downtown Norfolk, Newport News, Old Dominion University, Hampton, Chesapeake" and near landmarks like "The Boardwalk, Virginia Beach Hilltop Shopping Center, Scope Coliseum, S.B. Ballard Stadium, Crossways Shopping Center, Peninsula Town Center and Hampton Coliseum."

Beyond the 31 current cities, Verizon has previously announced that Kansas City and San Diego are on its list for 5G, though whether those two will have their networks turned on before 2020 now remains to be seen.