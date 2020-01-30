Verizon adds three more 5G cities, brings total count to 34

Angela Lang/CNET

After a blitz to close out 2019, Verizon is continuing to roll out its millimeter-wave 5G network in the new year. On Thursday the carrier announced it has upped its count of 5G cities to 34, turning on the next-generation wireless network in parts of Little Rock, AR, Kansas City, MO and Cincinnati, OH.

As with past 5G deployments, the coverage will be focused on certain areas of each city.

Those in Little Rock can expect to find 5G in "parts of Midtown, University District, Birchwood, Otter Creek" and near landmarks such as the "UAMS College of Medicine, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Rock Creek Square Plaza Shopping Center, and Outlets of Little Rock."

Kansas City users will have 5G mainly "in parts of Downtown, Midtown-Westport, Plaza Midtown, Olathe and near landmarks such as: The Garment District, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Rockhurst University." Verizon has also added 5G "inside and around" Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

In Cincinnati, 5G will be found in parts of "Downtown, Mt. Adams, West End, Evanston, Walnut Hills, Corryville, Clifton, Price Hill, Over-The-Rhine, Mt Auburn, Avondale, Newport (KY), Dayton (KY), Bellevue (KY)" and near landmarks such as the "Great American Ballpark, Duke Energy Convention Center, Serpentine Wall, City Hall, Xavier University, Cincinnati Zoo, Hebrew Union College, Cincinnati Christian University and Newport Waterfront (KY)."

All three cities were announced last year to be getting 5G. Verizon has also said it plans to bring the service to San Diego but it has yet to go live there.

Similar to its other 5G launches, those looking to take advantage of the new service will need to have a 5G device and be on one of Verizon's latest unlimited plans that support the new network.

The company currently has seven 5G devices but Ronan Dunne, head of the Verizon Consumer Group, told CNET earlier this month that his company plans to release 20 new 5G devices in 2020.

The next 5G phones could be just around the corner. Samsung is expected to unveil its new Galaxy S20 line in February, with the new phones rumored to support 5G in the US.