Verizon adds 15GB of high-speed data to help stay connected during coronavirus

Verizon is giving its unlimited users an extra 15GB of high-speed hotspot data while those on metered data plans get an extra 15GB of high-speed data per line to help stay connected.

The move, which runs from March 25 through April 30, is the latest from the wireless carrier as it looks to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. The company says that "all wireless plans available since 2015 are eligible for this data boost," with the offer working on both consumer and small business plans as well as those on prepaid plans.

In addition to the extra data, Verizon has waived activation, overage and late fees as part of its response to the pandemic and given unlimited calling to those who are on older plans that had capped monthly phone minutes. The carrier has also closed some retail stores to slow the spread of the virus.

Beyond wireless, the telecom giant announced on Monday that it will be adding a new cheaper Fios home broadband option for those who qualify for the low-income Lifeline assistance program. Beginning April 3, eligible new customers will be able to get the company's 200Mbps Fios service for $20 per month, or half off the usual rate. Verizon is still including a year of Disney Plus with the deal and is waiving the modem rental fee for two months (faster plans are similarly available but will be $20 cheaper as part of the program).

Verizon is the latest carrier to boost services and affordable offerings during the outbreak. Earlier this month T-Mobile said it will be giving all users, even those on older capped data plans, unlimited data and on Monday announced a new $15 per month Connect plan that has unlimited talk, text and 2GB of high-speed data per month.