Verizon's speedy 5G network will be coming to 30 cities this year, the company's CEO Hans Vestberg told investors Thursday.

Verizon didn't say which cities would be next in line for its 5G service or how widely the technology would be deployed in those cities. And Vestberg didn't say when the service would be launched, except that it will happen by the end of 2019.

But the company did say the deployment would include the use of very high millimeter wave wireless spectrum, which is key to reaping all the promised benefits of 5G.

5G is the next-generation of cellular technology, which promises download speeds that are 10 to 100 times faster than today's 4G LTE networks. But the real game-changer with 5G is the reduction in network latency, which will make the network respond almost instantaneously. This will allow mobile devices to do things never before imagined and will usher in a new wave of apps that will leverage newer technologies like augmented and virtual reality. And allow for things like communication between autonomous cars.

"It's just gonna be a total different experience in speed and throughput than you have ever seen before," Vestberg, told investors, according to the company's press release.

Verizon confirmed that the flavor of 5G the company is talking about is what's considered standards-based mobile 5G service. This is different from the non-standard form of the technology the company deployed last year when it launched its wireless home internet service to serve as an alternative to traditional wired broadband.

Verizon had previously announced that its mobile 5G service would be launched early in 2019. And there are signs the company is getting close to making it commercially available. Since the new network will require new handsets, getting 5G ready devices on the market is essential before the service can be launched.

On Wednesday, Verizon announced it would be the exclusive launch partner for the Samsung's first 5G smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G. Samsung said the device would be available for Verizon customers in the second quarter. Verizon also said at the CES trade show in Las Vegas last month that it will offer Motorola's Moto Z3 as another 5G handset.

Meanwhile, carriers are racing to outdo each other in 5G. In December, AT&T turned on its mobile 5G network in a dozen cities and this year plans to boost its coverage to 19 cities. T-Mobile also said it'll launch its 5G networks in 30 cities, and Sprint will launch in nine cities in 2019.

