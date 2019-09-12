Using Apple Card at Walgreens will get you Daily Cash back

James Martin/CNET

Walgreens is giving patrons incentive to use their Apple Cards.

Customers using Apple Card with Apple Pay to buy prescriptions, beauty and household products, as well as other items, will get 3% Daily Cash back, Walgreens said Thursday. Daily Cash is Apple Card's rewards program that promises a percentage of cash back on purchases.

The offer, which starts Sept. 13, applies to Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, as well as the Walgreens website and app. Otherwise, Apple Card can be used anywhere MasterCard is accepted. Normally, Apple Card offers 1% Daily Cash on purchases made with the physical card, 2% on purchases made with the card via Apple Pay, and 3% on purchases made with the card via Apple Pay, directly from Apple.