US Navy bans TikTok over security worries, says report

The United States Navy has reportedly banned Chinese app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices because of cybersecurity concerns. In a bulletin posted early this week to a Facebook page for military personnel, the Navy said those who didn't delete the short-video app would be blocked from the Navy Marine Corps Intranet, Reuters reported Friday.

Neither the Navy nor TikTok immediately responded to a request for comment. But a Pentagon spokesman told Reuters in a statement that the ban was part of a move to "address existing and emerging threats."

The bulletin, the spokesman said, "identifies the potential risk associated with using the TikTok app and directs appropriate action for employees to take in order to safeguard their personal information."

Reuters said the Navy wouldn't give details about what dangers TikTok presents.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, and US officials have expressed concern that China's companies are under the thumb of the country's government and could use their products for spying and other threatening activities.

These companies "have no meaningful ability to tell the Chinese Communist Party 'no' if officials decide to ask for their assistance," US State Department official Christopher Ashley Ford said at a conference in September. TikTok has denied any such cooperation with the government.

Last month, the US Army prohibited cadets from using TikTok, after Sen. Chuck Schumer expressed worries about Army recruiting efforts that used the app, Reuters noted.