US Justice Department kicks off two major court cases over robocalls

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Justice Department's first enforcement of a civil complaint against carriers for facilitating robocalls on their networks has seen "two major actions" filed in courts Tuesday morning. The calls, originating from India, have spoofed caller IDs from numbers like 911, Social Security and the IRS, and are causing "devastating financial harm," Assistant Attorney General Jody H. Hunt of the Civil Division said in a press call Tuesday afternoon.

"Each year, fraudsters steal hundreds of millions of dollars from consumers," Hunt said. The organizations being targeted are "gateway telecommunications carriers" that knowingly pass on fraudulent calls.

"[They] pass along hundreds of millions of calls every month despite knowing of the calls' fraudulent nature," he said.

US Attorney Richard P Donoghue for the Eastern District of New York identified the carriers as being ones operated by Jon Kahen of Great Neck, New York, known as Long Island Based Telecommunications, Global Voicecom Inc and KAT Telecom Inc; and by Nicholas and Natasha Palumbo in Scottsdale, Arizona, known as Tollfreedeals.com and SIP Retail LLC.

The schemes involve telling victims they're facing immediate deportation or owing thousands of dollars to various government entities, Donoghue said. Victims are then pressured into transferring money to the scammers to avoid facing legal action. The calls are not only an annoyance, but also a "serious problems" to the elderly and vulnerable, Hunt said.

The department has asked the court to halt these carriers from committing wire fraud, Donoghue said. This was the fastest method it could take to act to shut down these schemes, the department found.

The court actions come as complaints about robocalls continue growing. During 2019, 58.5 billion robocalls were made in the US, according to YouMail. The US House passed a bill to block robocalls on Dec. 5, with the Senate passing the legislation later in December.