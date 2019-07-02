US isn't ready for Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency, critics argue

Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook's recently unveiled Libra cryptocurrency is facing pushback from groups concerned by unanswered questions about the digital coin. In an open letter Tuesday, more than 30 groups -- including the Economic Policy Institute and US PIRG -- urged Congress and regulators to impose a moratorium on Libra until the "profound questions" raised by Facebook's proposal are addressed.

Facebook is working with 27 partners to launch Libra, which is expected to be released along with a new digital wallet that works with Messenger and WhatsApp. People will be able to use Libra to purchase products, send money across borders or make donations. The cryptocurrency, which will be managed by the Libra Association and backed by stable financial assets, is expected to debut in the first half of 2020.

Some lawmakers have already called for Facebook to pause its development of Libra, citing the company's seemingly endless list of scandals. In their letter Tuesday, the groups said Libra raises questions about everything from national sovereignty to consumer privacy.

"The US regulatory system is not prepared to address these questions," the groups wrote. "Nor are the regulatory systems of other nations or international institutions."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.