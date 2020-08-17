US further restricts Huawei access to chips

Érika García / CNET

The US Commerce Department will expand restrictions designed to limit Huawei's access to chips made using American software and equipment, it said Monday. The initial limits on the embattled Chinese telecom were imposed in May.

It also added 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to its trade blacklist, saying they'd be used to evade the restrictions.

"As we have restricted its access to US technology, Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness US technology in a manner that undermines US national security and foreign policy interests," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. "This multi-pronged action demonstrates our continuing commitment to impede Huawei's ability to do so."

The department also noted that the temporary general license will not be extended. The license, which expired Friday, acted as a reprieve on President Donald Trump's May 2019 executive order banning Huawei by letting companies do some business with it. Those companies will now have to apply for a license.

The US government's actions against Huawei are a result of long-standing national security concerns that Huawei has close ties with the Chinese government, a charge the company has repeatedly denied.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.