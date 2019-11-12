US border search of suspicionless travelers' devices is unconstitutional, court finds

Nate Ralph/CNET

A court has ruled the suspicion-less search of travelers' electronic devices without a warrant unconstitutional, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) announced Tuesday. Seizing phones, laptops and tablets at border points without reasonable suspicion violates the Fourth Amendment, according to the judgment filed Nov. 12. EFF called it "an enormous victory for privacy."

US border agents currently have free rein to search through your digital devices, conducting more than 33,000 device searches in 2018 and 30,200 searches in 2017. EFF filed a suit back in September 2017 alongside the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) against the Department of Homeland Security agencies Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on behalf of 11 people who allegedly had their phones and other devices searched without warrant at a US border.

"The court declares that the CBP and ICE policies for 'basic' and 'advanced' searches, as presently defined, violate the Fourth Amendment to the extent that the policies do not require reasonable suspicion that the devices contain contraband," the judgment, delivered in the United States District Court District of Massachusetts, said.

Thanks to the ruling, reasonable suspicion is now required for both basic and advanced searches of electronic devices.

The ruling extends Fourth Amendment protection to "millions of international travelers who enter the United States every year," according to Esha Bhandari, an attorney for the ACLU's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. "By putting an end to the government's ability to conduct suspicionless fishing expeditions, the court reaffirms that the border is not a lawless place and that we don't lose our privacy rights when we travel."

Sophia Cope, EFF senior staff attorney, added international travelers can now cross US borders without fear that the government will "ransack the extraordinarily sensitive information we all carry in our electronic devices."

However, the court stopped short of ordering the information taken from the digital devices be expunged.

CBP didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

ACLU also filed a civil complaint in April 2019, alleging border control officers had violated an Apple employee's rights as a US citizen by detaining him for an hour and demanding he unlock his iPhone and Mac. In May, Democrat Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon and Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky then introduced the Protecting Data at the Border Act, which if passed would also require border agents to obtain a warrant before searching Americans' devices at borders.