Pulled Nokia teaser video hints at a dual-camera phone

There could be at least one new Nokia phone on the way -- and no, we aren't talking about the Nokia 3, 5, 6, and 3310 models that we heard about a few months ago.

A video, noticed and then reposted by mobile tipster Evan Blass before it was taken down, shows a series of Nokia branded smartphones, including a pair of unidentified models with dual-camera setups. Speculation is that two of these are something new, perhaps even the higher-end Nokia 8 and Nokia 9.

The Nokia brand is one of two former titans attempting to make a comeback this year using Android as its base. HMD Global, which has licensed the right to make Nokia phones, unveiled a series of low-end Nokia phones that have yet to come to market. Announcing two more phones in the Nokia Android series could help give Nokia the momentum it's lost in the past few months.

The Vimeo video, which has since been pulled, was traced to George Chevalier Lewis, who has apparently been hired to work with HMD as an art director on its Nokia phones. (Lewis' LinkedIn profile notes that he used to be Nokia's director of photography.)

Lewis is reported to have written on his Vimeo page that "The devices were still in development, so the shape and form is much more simple than the final products that have now been launched."

So, are those phones teasers of what's to come, simple concept designs, or none of the above?

The original Vimeo video is gone, but instead of silencing speculation, it may have just fanned the rumor flames.

HMD Global did not immediately respond to our request for comment, nor did George Chevalier Lewis.